Lea Michele Caught Packing The PDA With New Boyfriend!

It looks like the 30-year-old actress has a new beau in her life and the two look extremely happy together. On Tuesday, Lea Michelle was caught by the paparazzi holding hands with Zandy Reich, the president of women’s clothing company AYR, in New York City.

The couple was not shy at all, and they packed the PDA like no one was looking.

Lea rocked a casual black mini dress for her midday walk with her new boyfriend, while the man sported a long-sleeved navy tee as well as matching sneakers.

Source: etonline.com

We are very glad the star has found herself a new partner considering that just last week, Michelle took to social media to commemorate her late boyfriend.

As fans who follow Lea on her platforms may already know, her ex, Corey Monteith tragically passed away in July of 2013 because of a drug overdose.

The actress was obviously deeply affected by the loss, and the memory of her love remained with her all of these years.

Alongside a picture showing the two of them, Lea wrote: ‘Hard to believe it has been four years… We miss you C… love you more.’

But now, it seems like the star has finally managed to move on and try to live her life to the maximum.

Of course, that does not mean Corey will not have a place in her heart anymore.

Such shocking losses always need closure, and we are sure it hasn’t been easy.

We hope Lea Michele and Zandy Reich will be happy together for a long time.

Advertisement

Do you think they will last?