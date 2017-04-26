Lea Michele Backs Heather Morris After Shocking ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination

Lea Michele and Heather Morris have always been pretty close. The two actress worked together on Glee, and it seems that they are still supportive of each other.

The country was shocked by the elimination of Morris on Dancing with the Stars Monday night. Social media lit up, and some people are going as far as saying it was the most baffling moment in the history of the reality television program.

The 30-year-old Folk Hero & Funny Guy actress and her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, had the first perfect score of the season.

Viewers and TV experts expected them to reach very far in the popular dance competition. Some people were in disbelief when Morris and Chmerkovskiy got sent home while Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess are still there although they are not as good.

Since the beginning of the season, Morris had to deal with some extra scrutiny because of her background as a dancer, and it seems that the public interiorized this element by not supporting her enough.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Michele expressed her surprise over what occurred on the dancing show.

The Scream Queens star stated: “Honestly, first of all that was ridiculous, cause the reality is Heather already won Dancing with the Stars. I don’t know if you watched Glee, but she’s like the best dancer in the entire world, so she certainly should have won and we were all really sad. But I think she’s incredible. She’s a mom of two, she’s gorgeous and she’s in her element, back dancing. So I think it was an incredible thing, win or lose.”

Many commenters share that assessment and this shocking event could change the way Dancing with the Stars is viewed.

Ratings could go up because of the controversial moment or go down as a form of backlash against something that some say was unfair.