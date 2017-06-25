Lawyer Phaedra Parks Helps Kandi Burruss’ Former Employee Defeat Her In Court!

During an interview with Kandi Burruss’ rival Phaedra Parks, a disgruntled former employee of Kandi’s slammed the woman. Johnnie Winston III has sought the help of attorney Parks, trying to get his former employer’s lawsuit against him thrown out.

With the risk of angering Burruss, Phaedra has decided to side with the former employee.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s ex event planner and production coordinator, sued Kandi Koated Entertainment.

The man stated he worked for the reality TV star until February of 2016 and accused her of failing to pay the minimum wage as well as the overtime.

He sued her demanding for the amount owed in back pay and benefits.

But Kandi sued him back for slandering her while appearing in RHOA.

She stated the employee’s claims were slanderous and defamatory and that they damaged her public image.

There was also a breach of his non-disclosure agreement.

As it turns out, the man decided to turn to Phaedra Parks for help in the case, despite the fact that she was not his lawyer.

Burruss claims that because of the man’s false statements she has suffered and continues to suffer humiliation, ridicule, hatred, and impairment to her reputation.

Winston however, struck back at her defamation suit.

He admitted he signed a non-disclosure agreement but claimed he was allowed to appear on RHOA to promote his work.

Winston revealed that he met with Phaedra Parks to get legal advice and talked about his compensation by Kandi and discussions with her about opening a restaurant together.

He went on to state that any injuries of any kind suffered by Burruss were down to her own negligence and fault.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks allying with Burruss’ former employee and helping him defeat her in court?