LaVar Ball And His Big Baller Brand Family Get Reality Series On Facebook

LaVar Ball is entertaining, there’s really no argument about that. Now it looks like fans of the Big Baller Brand founder and his family will get to watch them in a reality TV series that is being produced by Facebook. So far, there is no name for the upcoming reality series but it has already been reported that not only is Facebook producing the show, it will be available on the social media platform as well.

Just after LaVar’s son Lonzo Ball was picked second in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, we learn that even more of the Ball family will be coming to TV. This is likely because LaVar, who has been very outspoken and controversial well before the draft, has become a household name with a fanbase of his own.

LaVar Ball first started making a name for himself in the media back during the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament when Lonzo was playing for UCLA. That’s when LaVar famously said that he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one match.

Ball has since made waves with many current and former basketball stars, even going back and forth with the likes of Charles Barkley and appearing on First Take to debate with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman.

The upcoming reality series won’t be the first time that LaVar Ball and his family have been subject to TV cameras sharing their lives with the world. Most recently, LaVar made quite a spectacle on WWE Raw when he showed up with his sons to challenge The Miz.

It turns out that not everyone is a fan of LaVar Ball and some have even spoken out against the outspoken basketball dad. Joel Embiid is just one of the NBA stars to have something to say about the Big Baller Brand founder.

The latest in their ongoing feud has resulted in Joel sharing a few words for Lonzo’s dad on Twitter. After LaVar took shots at NBA players who were seemingly always injured, Embiid tweeted, “Man, f**k LaVar Ball.”

LaVar Ball isn’t worried about his haters. The controversial soon-to-be reality star had a message for those who might not want to watch a show about his family.

Lonzo Ball was destined to play for the Los Angeles Lakers according to LaVar. The UCLA star’s father has been telling anyone and everyone who would listen that Lonzo would be wearing purple and gold for months before the NBA Draft. After his son was picked by the team of his choice, LaVar made sure to run in the fact that he called it.

“If you want to follow us, fine. If you don’t, fine,” LaVar said. “But I think it’s a hell of a story, the fact that you have to watch and see if my boy’s gonna be as successful as I’m talking about.”