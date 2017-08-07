FREE NEWSLETTER
Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon From Honey Boo Boo Is Pregnant!

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/07/2017
Lauryn ShannonSource: EOnline.com

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is pregnant with her first child at the young age of 17. The reality star announced the news on her Instagram feed this Monday morning.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star became engaged to her boyfriend, Joshua Efird, 19, in December when the girl was just 16-years-old.

“Pumpkin” shared a photograph of her baby in the womb with the caption, “So now that the news is out me and josh are expecting a little one. So happy to start this new adventure with him. Love you baby @josh_efird.”

The young woman also gave an interview with WE tv where she said, “Hey guys, guess what? I’m pregnant!”

And while some may think she’s a bit too young to be pregnant, the 17-year-old reality maven is beyond excited by the news.

When discussing her impending baby, she admitted, “I don’t know what I’m having yet. But if I had to bet because of all the girls in our family, I’m probably having a girl. Can you imagine another little f**king me running around? You guys are going to be f**ked!”

All Dolled up and ready to go to the @wetv Growing up HipHop premiere!

A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajuneshannon01) on

The reality star added, “I’m excited to be a new mom, but there are some challenges that I’m going to have to face. I’m nervous about having a baby ’cause, I mean, it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.”

However, it isn’t all well and fine for the 17-year-old.

She had to admit she’s nervous about the size of her boyfriend’s head, considering there’s a possibility of the baby having a giant noggin!

Lauryn jokingly remarked, “My baby daddy’s head is, like, the size of a freaking watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina. No, it’s not OK!” Mama June, Lauryn’s mother, confirmed to TMZ that her daughter accepted a proposal from her 19-year-old boyfriend when they went out to dinner on the 23rd of December.

