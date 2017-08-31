Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle’s Son Kross’ First Photo Is A Hit With Fans

A rare photo of Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s one-year-old son, Kross, has surfaced online.

Both parents of little Kross are famous for keeping their private lives under the radar.

London, who has never shown her son’s face since he was born, posted a picture where he is accompanied by his father as he opened a giant gift for his birthday.

The toddler dressed in a white T-shirt and khaki pants had his curly hair in a cute little bun.

Happiest Birthday to our baby 😍 #babyhussle A post shared by Lauren London (@iamlaurenlondon) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

The proud mama wrote under the photo: “Happiest Birthday to our baby #babyhussle.”

The rapper reposted the picture and captioned it: “Happy 1st birthday Son Kross tha Boss.”

Fans were glad to have a glimpse of the cutie pie.

One supporter wrote: “Girl she never wanna show her kids’ face. A year already, wow, so big and adorable. Congrats.”

A second one shared: “So adorable god bless u two for sharing with yalls fans im defiantly a fan of u both.”

London, who has an 8-year-old son named Cameron with rapper Lil Wayne, is so good at keeping her personal life private, that no one knew she was pregnant with Kross until T.I. accidently spilled the beans.

While talking about why the ATL 2 movie was postponed, T.I. blamed it on London’s pregnancy.

He said: “Hey man, we working on it presently. We got a couple obstacles in our way man. Like, uh, my little sis man, she about to have a baby. So, we gone have to let her get that time out of her system. And you know, when she back in “New New” shape, we will be ready to roll.”

London replied with a picture that made it clear that she will not talk about her life.

The quiet actress was forced to address cheating rumors last week. It was claimed that Nipsey Hussle has several side chicks.

London shared a sweet birthday message and made it clear she loves her man.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday @nipseyhussle. U know I’ve been trying to come up with a clever caption but the truth is, I love you…. like that deeper than the earth type of shit beyond this flesh type shit… like in Heaven, I’m gonna know your name type [email protected] #bars lol and I’m so happy we went half on a baby #ThisPicIsSoUs.”

She recently sat down for an interview where she spoke about marriage.

London said: “I think it is awesome when it is done right. I do not think anyone is supposed to be alone, you know. Having a partner and having somebody that is with you through the ups and downs is awesome.”

Advertisement

There you have it; the couple is tighter than ever.