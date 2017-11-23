FREE NEWSLETTER
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle Have Broken Up

Serene Hughes Posted On 11/23/2017
Hot 102.5

After dating for several years and recently having a son together, Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle are splitting up.

In a statement made on social media, Nipsey confirmed the news, though the two of them have been famously private during the course of their relationship, much of it taking place behind closed doors. In fact, they were only seen together on red carpets and at events a handful of times.

Their son, Kross, was born in 2016. London also has a son with former flame, rapper Lil Wayne.

It’s unclear what happened, but it seemed to be going well as recently as August when London posted a picture of the two celebrating Nipsey’s birthday. In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message of love and appreciation to the rapper. A mere two months later, she posted something about “choosing those who choose you”. That may have only been a sneak peek into the dynamic and intricacies of their relationship but it looks like whatever was going wrong, couldn’t be fixed and they decided to pull the plug.

They are obviously forever bonded to one another by their child.

As far as their professional careers go, London has taken a break from acting and has been out of the limelight for quite some time. She was seen on TV shows such as The Game and Single Ladies. She will be reprising the role that put her on the scene, as New New in the classic ATL. A sequel of that is currently in the works with T.I. at the helm.

Nipsey continues to create and produce music. Though he’s not very commercially successful or recognized, many who follow rap and hip hop are very familiar with his work.

Here’s to the two of them finding some bit of peace in the aftermath of their breakup.

Alaias Perkins
11/24/2017 at 7:33 am
Reply

Here we go again, had another baby out of wedlock without being married, and got dumped. When are these females going to learn that getting pregnant is not going to make a man stay with you. So this proves that good looks can get you a man, but it won’t make him stay with you. So troll on and find the next donor. Try for another support check!!


