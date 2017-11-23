Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle Have Broken Up

After dating for several years and recently having a son together, Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle are splitting up.

In a statement made on social media, Nipsey confirmed the news, though the two of them have been famously private during the course of their relationship, much of it taking place behind closed doors. In fact, they were only seen together on red carpets and at events a handful of times.

@LaurenLondon and I had a dope relationship and made a Beautiful child. we are deciding to separate and raise our Son together as the main priority. This was A mutual choice and We will function with each-other as family w love and respect. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) November 22, 2017

Their son, Kross, was born in 2016. London also has a son with former flame, rapper Lil Wayne.

It’s unclear what happened, but it seemed to be going well as recently as August when London posted a picture of the two celebrating Nipsey’s birthday. In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message of love and appreciation to the rapper. A mere two months later, she posted something about “choosing those who choose you”. That may have only been a sneak peek into the dynamic and intricacies of their relationship but it looks like whatever was going wrong, couldn’t be fixed and they decided to pull the plug.

They are obviously forever bonded to one another by their child.

As far as their professional careers go, London has taken a break from acting and has been out of the limelight for quite some time. She was seen on TV shows such as The Game and Single Ladies. She will be reprising the role that put her on the scene, as New New in the classic ATL. A sequel of that is currently in the works with T.I. at the helm.

Nipsey continues to create and produce music. Though he’s not very commercially successful or recognized, many who follow rap and hip hop are very familiar with his work.

Advertisement

Here’s to the two of them finding some bit of peace in the aftermath of their breakup.