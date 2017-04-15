Lauren Jauregui And Ty Dolla Sign Might Be Dating – Fifth Harmony Singer Was There For Hip-Hop Star’s Birthday

Are Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla Sign dating? That is a hot topic of discussion on the Internet this weekend, but there is no definitive answer.

Some subtle clues are pointing to a yes, but the two music stars could also be just friends. So, how did we get here?

The 32-year-old hip-hop and R&B star, whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr., collaborated with pop music group Fifth Harmony in 2016 on a song called “Work from Home” from the 7/27 album.

It was a huge success that catapulted the ladies into a different dimension in terms of popularity. The two musical talents apparently stayed in touch.

This week, the “Blasé” singer was celebrating his birthday, and a video surfaced on social media, and it showed that Jauregui, 20, was there with him. The 8-second clip was enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive.

The acclaimed songwriter was at a bowling alley with a few friends, and Jauregui was standing next to him. There was nothing overtly affectionate about the alleged couple, but they were dressed casually which might suggest that they did spend more time together earlier in that day.

Could they be working on working on new music together? Are they just two friends hooking up to see if there is more between them?

Everything is possible, and hopefully, we will have more answers in the upcoming days. Fifth Harmony fans are a little baffled by the development, and it is not something that they saw coming.

They should have suspected that something was happening when Ty Dolla Sign tweeted and deleted Jauregui’s initials, “LMJ,” in January.

Then again, their favorite group is full of surprises. For example, Camila Cabello left in December, it made a big splash in the media, but the other ladies grew closer and stronger as a unit.

In November, Jauregui came out as a proud bisexual Cuban-American woman in an angry letter where she slammed President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The letter was published one week after she was caught kissing a young lady named Lucía Vives.