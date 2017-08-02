Lauren Conrad Shares First Photo Of Baby Boy Liam – See The Adorable Newborn!

The happy mother took to social media to show off the new addition to the family. Lauren Conrad shared the first few pics of her newborn son Liam, less than a month since welcoming him.

The fashion designer and former reality TV star appeared on the cover of People magazine with her precious baby boy and revealed she couldn’t have been happier with the gender of her first child.

‘I always hoped I would have a boy. Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited,’ Conrad told the magazine.

In addition, she also revealed that meeting her husband, William Tell changed her opinion on parenthood and having children.

According to Lauren, in her 20s she was undecided whether or not she even wanted to have babies.

After meeting her hubby, however, she just knew she wanted a family with him – but not right away.

For them as a couple, it was more important to wait a few years before having kids.

As fans may remember, the two got married back in September of 2014.

The woman noted that she is crazy about William but that she never really got ‘baby fever.’

The pair preferred to enjoy being married and to really be in the right space before adding to the family.

And precisely because they took their time, it was something to look forward to.

Congratulations on the beautiful baby, Lauren and William!