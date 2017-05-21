Lauren Conrad Celebrated Her Baby Shower With Friends And Family

Lauren Conrad celebrated her baby shower while being surrounded by her friends and family this Saturday in the sunshine. The former Hills star posted a beautiful sunny poolside photo of herself on Snapchat, and she was wearing a floor-length sundress surrounded by her friends.

On the image, she wrote “So lucky to have these beautiful ladies in my life!” She also added, “They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today.”

She managed to maintain most of her pregnancy under the radar or at least she did so in the last past weeks, but the actress appeared to be in very high spirits during this festive celebration.

Almost two months ago, she went on a babymoon to an undisclosed tropical location to soak up the sun and also to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation before the arrival of her little one.

So, while planning the arrival of the upcoming baby, the fashion designer headed for a tropical getaway, but as we already said, she didn’t want anyone to know the location of her trip, so we don’t have this information.

But she sure did have a very good time where she went.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

She posted a photo of her baby bump while relaxing on the beach in a bikini and next to it she wrote “Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita”.

During an interview with the press, she admitted that the nesting is in full swing at her home and that she has been shopping for various things and all of them are obviously clothes.

The question that comes to our mind is whether the clothes are blue or pink.

Conrad also said that she does, in fact, know the sex of her upcoming baby, but for now, she is choosing to keep this a secret, so all we can do for now is wait some more, maybe until she will give birth to her baby.

This will be her first baby for both Conrad, and her husband William Tell. The couple is married for more than two years. It seems that congratulations are in order for the two of them on their exciting forthcoming family news.