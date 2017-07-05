Lauren Conrad Announces The Birth Of Her New Baby!

Lauren Conrad has just given birth to her first baby! The Laguna Beach alumni and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their baby boy Liam James Tell on the 5th of July, Wednesday, according to a source.

In an Instagram post, the new mom wrote, “he’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell in the world,” alongside a picture of a cross stitch that is supposed to portray the family.

As CI readers know, Conrad, who is 31-years-old, revealed on New Years Day that she and her husband, 37, were about to start a family.

Just a recap on what The Hills star has been up to since she announced her pregnancy, The Paper Crown designer was the guest of honor at a baby shower on the 20th of May.

The reality star showed off her baby bump in a striped dress as she celebrated along with her friends by the pool.

She wrote in an Instagram caption, “so lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life! They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today!”

Lauren and William, who both played in a band called Something Corporate from 2001 until 2004, first met when the woman was 16-years-old.

The soon-to-be-parents went on a blind-date just ten years later, and they got married in September of 2014.

In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, the couple wrote, “What a perfect way to start our lives together; surrounded by the people we love most.”

If you’re wondering if Heidi Montag commented on the birth of her former friend’s baby, it doesn’t look like she has yet. However, the star has been busy celebrating her relationship with her boyfriend, Spencer Pratt, on social media.