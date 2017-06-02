Lauren Conrad Announced The Sex Of Her Baby!

As CI readers know, Lauren Conrad and William Tell are expecting a baby, and they just announced today that their first child would be a boy! The fashion mogul went on Instagram today to make the announcement!

She posted a picture of a cute – but slightly odd – picture of an ‘It’s a Guy!’ card.

Lauren wrote, ‘I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy.’

On the card, it shows an animation of an infant driving a blue convertible which is entirely in line with Lauren’s style.

As for the history of Conrad and Tell’s relationship, the former The Hills star and her husband announced the news of her pregnancy on New Year’s Day of this year.

Lauren initially wrote on Instagram beside a picture of a sonogram, “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”

Ever since then, the excitement has been never-ending for the couple.

Not only did she show off her pregnancy bump a couple of weeks later, but she also got to enjoy a babymoon in March.

Conrad and William spent some quality together at an unknown tropical location to catch a few rays and grab some well-deserved rest before the birth of their child.

Also, last month, Lauren celebrated her baby shower with her family and friends.

According to an insider close to the reality star, the shower was at her parents’ house in California, San Juan Capistrano. Her mom and her mother-in-law threw the party with the help of her closest friends, and the former reality star was “very involved” with the décor and planning. We’re glad Lauren has been enjoying the baby-related-festivities this past year, and we send our congratulations to the couple on their soon-to-be-born baby boy!