FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Lauren Conrad donald trump kim kardashian Kirsten Dunst ariel winter prince harry harry styles prince charles kate middleton calvin harris ariana grande Chris Cornell barbara evans drake amal clooney amanda seyfried meghan markle fadi fawaz Chris Soules angelina jolie val kilmer
Home » Lifestyle

Lauren Conrad Announced The Sex Of Her Baby!

Todd Malm Posted On 06/02/2017
0
231 Views
0


Lauren Conrad And William TellSource: TheKnotNews.com

As CI readers know, Lauren Conrad and William Tell are expecting a baby, and they just announced today that their first child would be a boy! The fashion mogul went on Instagram today to make the announcement!

She posted a picture of a cute – but slightly odd – picture of an ‘It’s a Guy!’ card.

Lauren wrote, ‘I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy.’

On the card, it shows an animation of an infant driving a blue convertible which is entirely in line with Lauren’s style.

As for the history of Conrad and Tell’s relationship, the former The Hills star and her husband announced the news of her pregnancy on New Year’s Day of this year.

Lauren initially wrote on Instagram beside a picture of a sonogram, “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”

Ever since then, the excitement has been never-ending for the couple.

Not only did she show off her pregnancy bump a couple of weeks later, but she also got to enjoy a babymoon in March.

Conrad and William spent some quality together at an unknown tropical location to catch a few rays and grab some well-deserved rest before the birth of their child.

Also, last month, Lauren celebrated her baby shower with her family and friends.

Advertisement

According to an insider close to the reality star, the shower was at her parents’ house in California, San Juan Capistrano. Her mom and her mother-in-law threw the party with the help of her closest friends, and the former reality star was “very involved” with the décor and planning. We’re glad Lauren has been enjoying the baby-related-festivities this past year, and we send our congratulations to the couple on their soon-to-be-born baby boy!

Post Views: 231

Read more about Lauren Conrad the hills

Advertisement

You may also like
Heidi Montag And Lauren Conrad’s Feud Continues – Will They Ever Be Friends?
05/31/2017
Lauren Conrad Celebrated Her Baby Shower With Friends And Family
05/21/2017
‘The Hills’ Star Lo Bosworth Battling “Crippling” Depression
03/12/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *