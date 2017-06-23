Lauren Bushnell Gives Her Two Cents Regarding The Bachelor In Paradise Controversy

Lauren Bushnell has an opinion of her own on the Bachelor In Paradise controversy. The Bachelor alumni, who broke up with Ben Higgins the previous month, opened up to People Magazine about the reality tv scandal.

When speaking of the situation, she claimed, “It’s unfortunate. I don’t know if any of us know what happened. I’ve been trying to stay up on it, but I don’t know what’s the real story, so I’ve been trying not to make any judgments on either side. I’m just taking the information as it comes.”

As CI readers know, Warner Brothers completed their investigation and found there hadn’t been any misconduct on set that endangered any of the cast members.

Despite that fact, the circumstances surrounding the scandal are not to be desired and Bushnell agrees.

Lauren continued, “It’s not a situation you would wish upon a TV show or a person.”

However, despite the controversy, Lauren will continue to support and watch the show, mostly because of her friends like Amanda Stanton.

She said, “I watched a little bit last year. I have friends on the show, so I want to tune in just to support them.”

One thing Bushnell does know for sure is that she won’t be coming back to the little screen anytime soon.

According to the former reality star, her mind doesn’t even go there, because that chapter of her life is over.

Instead, she hopes to focus on her blog titled, Sparkle in Her, and even plans to break into the fashion business. She wants either to collaborate with a brand or to star her clothing line. Lauren was a business major in school, and she has always wanted to own her own company. We wish you luck Lauren!