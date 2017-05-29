Laura Govan Accuses Sister Gloria Of Sleeping With Her Ex Gilbert Arenas

Laura Govan accused her own sister, Gloria, of sleeping with her former husband, Gilbert Arenas, in the latest episode of “Iyanla: Fix My Life.”

The drama and scandals are real when it comes to Laura and Gloria Govan.

The former “Basketball Wives” star decided to appear on the Oprah Winfrey Network show because she is eager to prove to the world that she has changed her life around.

In the past few years, the names – Laura and Arenas – have been associated with court drama, lawsuits, public fights, and online feuds.

Around Christmastime 2016, Laura and Arenas, who share four beautiful children together, were not in a festive mood. Instead, they were duking it out in court over child support payments.

The former NBA player was able to lower the amount he pays to his former wife significantly.

He took to social media to mock his ex and explained that he owes her $10,000 a month instead of $40,000 while confessing he is not as rich as everyone thinks.

That led to a back and forth between the former couple that apparently has left Laura embarrassed by her past actions.

Talking to the New Thought spiritual teacher, Iyanla Vanzant, Laura broke down and cried about some of the things she has done.

She said: “I have to give up the fight because in no way am I going to lose my kids. I am afraid to lose my kids, and I feel guilty for bringing them into this situation with their father.

The inspirational speaker and lawyer reassured her that she can change her ways.

Vanzant explained: “You are a product being sold, because you have given the world access to your life. Nobody comes out of a two-parent household and behaves in this manner.”

The author and life coach added: “Your kids do not have to go to a private school. And you do not have to have a makeup artist, and a manager, and a publicist. That is making the sh-t, look pretty. What you got to do is be clear about who you are. And create your next steps from a place of power and authenticity.”

Laura went on to drop a bombshell; she believes her younger sister, Gloria, who is dating Derek Fisher, slept with Arenas.

She said: “We started dating and it was great, and then I introduced him to my family and in a short period of time it went south, real fast.I believe that he shared a relationship with my sister.”

Expect Gloria’s ex-fiancé, Matt Barnes, to comment on this revelation very soon.