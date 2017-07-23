Late John Heard Was Desperate To Act Again After Back Surgery – Inside His Last Interview

Before his shocking death, John Heard was desperate to get back into acting. The Home Alone star spoke with actress Illeana Douglas for her ‘I Blame Dennis Hopper’ podcast on Tuesday. This was his final interview before passing away.

As fans may remember, Heard was found dead in his hotel room by a maid on Friday.

Apparently, during his last interview, he revealed off-mic that he was ‘optimistic’ about his future and looking forward to getting through back surgery so he can get back to work.

‘He was filled with optimism and hope that he’d get this back surgery and begin to start working again. That is where he was the happiest. Like any actor, he just wanted a job. He just wanted to work,’ Douglas revealed on her Facebook page a couple of days after learning of the actor’s death.

On Wednesday morning, just before going into surgery, Heard took to social media to thank fans for their support.

‘Wow WOW !!! thanks, folks going in now just wanted to say thank you for such love just amazing you band of big hearted folks !!!! so grateful!!’

In his interview with pal Douglas, Heard also talked about his long career.

Despite the fact that his most iconic role is the patriarch in Home Alone, the actor also appeared in other classic films such as Big and Chilly Scenes of Winter.

He also had a role in the TV show The Sopranos, and the cult small screen movie Sharknado.

As for his personal life, Heard had many scandals and secrets, including three broken marriages and problems with his children.

His ex-wife Sharon wrote in an obituary for their son that he missed having a father figure in his life.

Heard’s third and final wife Lana Pritchard revealed she believes the cause of death may have been an accidental overdose after the back surgery.

