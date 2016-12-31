Late Carrie Fisher Sued for the Death of Amy Breliant

Carrie Fisher cannot even rest in peace because now her estate might be put through a nasty lawsuit –and it’s such an unfair situation!

The Star Wars legend passed away on December 27 after a heart attack and soon after she was sued for the death of the 21 years old model and actress Amy Breliant. The girl died of a heroin overdose while she was living in Fisher’s guesthouse in 2010.

The original lawsuit was filed by Breliant’s family in 2013. They accused the actress of operating a joint place along with Warren Boyd. Boyd was the person in charge of rehabilitating and overseeing Breliant at the time of her deadly overdose.

The mom of the victim, Gianna is apparently still set on suing the Beverly Hills estate, despite the fact that Fisher has passed away.

According to Stephen G. Larson, her legal rep, Gianna is still keen on getting her trial day, blaming Fisher for her daughter’s death.

He said that Fisher “housed [Gianna’s] daughter for a period of time, and assisted and cooperated in the venture.”

The attorney called Fisher’s death an “unfortunate circumstance” and explained that the trial “is presently scheduled for October 2 and my client is anxious to have her day in court.”

“This has been hanging over her for years now. We just have to reassess.”

Before Carrie’s passing, she was asked about the accusations and she stated: “I feel great compassion for any parent’s loss of their child in an untimely death. I have a daughter.”

“To lose a child is an unimaginable tragedy and the grief must be devastating. Unfortunately, I am not able to talk about the details of this case because it is ongoing.”

Amy Breliant lived at Fisher’s home for ‘rehabilitation’ purposes in June 2010 and the actress was paid “a share of Boyd’s profit or revenue, equal to cash payments of $10,000, weekly.”

The young model and actress dies a few months later at a property belonging to Jacob Schmid. Schmid is also a defendant in the lawsuit.