Late Alan Thicke Dissed Son Robin Thicke in His Own Will

According to reports, late Alan Thicke has written in his 10 year old will that his brother and not his son Robin was to take care of his then minor son Carter.

This just adds to the drama in the family after Robin lost custody of his 6 year old son Julian. Furthermore, his ex, Paula Patton has also gotten a restraining order against him, preventing him to see her or their son.

Alan Thicke, who wrote his will in 2007, made the arrangement that then ten-year-old son Carter’s mother Gina Tolleson would get sole custody if Alan died first.

However, if Tolleson died as well, he requested that his brother Todd be Carter’s guardian. The documents do not mention why Robin was not chosen to do it instead.

Alan died last December of a ruptured aorta while playing hockey with Carter who is now 19 and does not need a guardian anymore.

Robin and his ex wife have been at each other’s throats since the beginning of the year, when Patton accused the singer of excessively spanking their son.

In court documents she wrote: “I have become concerned about Respondents drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian.”

On Thursday, a Los Angeles judge stripped Robin of custody of Julian in the nasty ongoing case.

Robin even backed out of a shootout event at the NHL All Star game that is honoring his late father. Maybe the singer thought it would be the best to stay away from the media after his father’s passing.

According to court documents Julian told his mother that when his father spanked him it was “really hard.”

Furthermore, the kid’s behavior changed: He became very angry and tense….”

Thicke defended himself by saying: “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”