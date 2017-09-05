Larsa Pippen Kicked Out Of Scottie’s House During Divorce!

Larsa and Scottie’s relationship problems have been at the center of attention for a few months now as the woman has apparently been seen hanging out with rapper, Future. However, now, it seems like things are getting worse as Scottie has kicked her out of his house. Sources claim Larsa is hanging out at Kourtney Kardashian’s home lately.

In a report from the Daily Mail, sources claim Larsa – who is best friends with Kourtney – is now sleeping at the Kardashian mansion.

The source claims she is staying at the Kardashian sister’s home in Calabasas, California.

Fortunately, for Larsa, Kourtney allegedly loves having her over because it’s good company for the mother-of-three.

As CI readers know, they both used their Instagram accounts to share posts of them on a hike in Southern California during the heatwave.

heatwave ✌🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

As previously mentioned in the article, many curious fans speculate Future is at the center of their breakup as Larsa has been spotted hanging out with him a few times.

Although, a source came out to say they are “just friends.”

However, we beg to differ, because rarely are rich trophy wives “just friends,” with the men with whom they hang out!

With that said, this is merely speculation.

A source said to the Daily Mail previously, “Scottie and Larsa have been split up for awhile now, and they’re both living separate lives. Scottie is in Chicago with all of his businesses and Larsa is in Miami fulltime raising their kids.”

The insider claimed despite all of the rumors, she concerns herself primarily with the state of her children, as they are her top priority. And what mother doesn’t make her kids her primary obligation?