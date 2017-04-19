Larsa And Scottie Pippen Are Moving Forward With Divorce – Will Future Make A Move?

Scottie and Larsa Pippen, born Larsa Younan, are moving ahead with their divorce after months of rumors and confusion. In October 2016, the legendary basketball player filed for divorce, but the process never moved forward, and reconciliation had seemed like a real possibility.

In recent weeks, sources close to estranged couple started telling the world that they were working on saving the marriage. Those reports were wrong, and the former twosome has decided to split for good.

Scottie Pippen, 51, and his 42-year-old wife were married for close to twenty years and have four children together – three sons, (Justin, Preston, and Scotty Jr.), and one daughter, Sophia.

The six times NBA champion also has three other children from a previous relationship. He was married to Karen McCollum for two years from 1988 to 1990.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “[They] are going through with the divorce. They will remain friends and raise the kids together. They don’t want to uproot the kids. They are so full of life.”

The matter will be handled in an amicable way.

#ultramusicfestival year 4 A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

When the breakup news first surfaced last year, rumors had it that hip-hop music star and producer Future had something to do with it.

Anonymous sources stated that he got in the middle of the Pippens’ relationship. Larsa Pippen, of course, denied that there was any truth to the reports.

However, a few signs on social media signaled to the very least; there was some flirtation taking place between them. Some people suggested that Future was just playing a game to grab headlines, but Scottie was not amused by the situation.

Moreover, it seems that he was determined to save the union because he went as far as getting his wife a huge diamond ring worth a lot of money.

Advertisement

Now that the divorce is back on, the Internet is buzzing about what Future’s next move will be.