LAPD Is Cracking Down On Celebrity Robberies!

In recent news, many different celebrities have been robbed including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Alanis Morisette, Nicki Minaj, and the L.A. Laker’s guard Nick Young. The L.A.P.D is allegedly cracking down on the crimes and is beginning a new task force called the “Knock-Knock.”

Lieutenant Todd Handle said during a press conference that usually robberies are committed by a lone person who is trying to find items to sell to service their addictions, but this time it looks like they are dealing with organized crime.

The L.A.P.D said that a big part of why there are so many celebrity robberies lately is due to social media! The Lieutenant said that celebrities are advertising their whereabouts all over social media, and it makes them easily targeted.

“If you are Instagramming that you are out of the country enjoying the weather in another part of the world, that can help [the criminials],” he said.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Kendall Jenner was robbed of about $200,000 worth of jewelry, and there are currently no one under investigation, as police are combing through security footage to see if they can find potential suspects.

Nicki Minaj was robbed of $175,000 worth of personal property as well from her Beverly Hills home. The police stated that her mansion had been completely ripped apart. It was broken into between the dates of November 24th and January 24th.

The star of the show The Dog Whisperer, Cesar Milan, also had his house in Studio City, California broke into in January. Allegedly the thieves broke into his home through an unlocked bathroom window and stole several hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and other bling.