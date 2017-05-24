Lance Armstrong Just Got Engaged To Anna Hansen

Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen, his longtime girlfriend, are finally getting married. The couple announced the news in an Instagram post on the 23rd of May.

On his social media account, he wrote that Anna said “YES!!!” The couple wrapped their arms around each other as his girlfriend Hansen sported her diamond ring.

She said….. YES!!!! A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on May 23, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Armstrong and Hansen met almost ten years ago and are parents of their children Max, 7-years-old, and Olivia who is 6-years-old.

The athlete is also a father to Luke, 17-years-old, and daughters Grace and Isabelle who are twins of 15-years, whom he had with Kristin Richard, his ex-wife.

Armstrong in the past has had a few high-profile relationships including one with Kate Hudson as well as Sheryl Crow.

He opened up about his old flame in an interview with Howard Stern in March of 2017.

When speaking about Crow, he said, “it was a good ride,” and she was a great woman but it obviously didn’t work out, considering their breakup in 2006.

Crow wanted marriage and kids with the famous cyclist, but at the time Lance had just gotten out of a relationship and was not looking for more kids, as he just had children with his ex-wife.

Armstrong said the pressure of the biological clock was pressing on the country singer, and that tension is what forced their breakup.

It looks like things are finally looking up for the winner of Tour de France!

Advertisement

The award-winning athlete was stripped of his titles due to illegal performance enhancing drugs announced in 2004 by an investigatory journalist. The star also was subjected to an internet hoax claiming he had died, to which Lance responded with the Mark Twain quote, “The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated.”