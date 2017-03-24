Lana Wood Posts Chilling Suicide Message, Fans Worry She Will End Up Like Sister Natalie!

Recently, Lana Wood has posted on Facebook about having suicidal thoughts and now, her fans are worried that she could die just like her sister Natalie.

71 years old former Bond girl Lana Woods has posted a chilling message on the social media platform yesterday, March 23, claiming that she has been tossed out on the streets.

“I have just been evicted from my home where I’ve lived for seven years,” Wood wrote, adding that she has been given a ten-day ultimatum to move out of the house.

The woman explained that she doesn’t have “moving money” and that there is no one “to take in a family of six,” Lana continued.

As if that was not bad enough, she also revealed that her daughter’s cancer is back and that her grandchildren are “hysterical.”

“I have to somehow remain calm, and not kill myself,” the woman wrote, scaring her fans that she may snap and do something to herself.

After her film career has waned, Lana dedicated her life to finding out what really happened to her sister Natalie.

The Hollywood icon passed away in 1981 and ever since then, Lana has spent most of her years begging Natalie’s husband, who was with her on the yacht when she drowned, to tell the police the whole story about that tragic night.

“I won’t rest until she gets justice,” Lana claimed.

According to reports she even managed to confront Wagner last year in California, face-to-face but she did not manage to find out anything else about her sister’s shocking death.

Now, the woman has found herself in a sticky situation and we hope she will find the help she needs and not end up on the streets!