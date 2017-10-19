FREE NEWSLETTER
Lana Del Rey’s Song ‘Cola’ Was Reportedly Inspired By Harvey Weinstein

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/19/2017
Lana Del Ray's Song 'Cola' Was Reportedly Inspired By Harvey WeinsteinSource: people.com

Lana Del Rey has a track named Cola, and an insider says that Harvey Weinstein himself inspired her. The source said that the singer whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant wrote the song after the movie director pursued her.

A few years ago, Lana was enlisted by the Weinstein Company to write the soundtrack for the movie Big Eyes from 2014.

 

The song managed to earn a Golden Globe nomination.

‘Lana Del Rey exemplifies strength, femininity, and independence as an artist,’ Weinstein said back then.

The Cola track is taken from her third extended play Paradise which came out in 2012.

Lana sings, ‘I got a sweet taste for men who’re older /It’s always been, so it’s no surprise /Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds /And it’s making me crazy /All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby.’

Harvey reportedly flipped out when he heard the lyrics.

‘Harvey went crazy and insisted Del Rey change the lyrics, which she did, removing Harvey’s name, so the line now goes, ‘Ah he’s in the sky with diamonds, and he’s making me crazy,” the insider claims.

Despite all the changes that she made at Harvey’s demand, Lana could still be heard clearly singing Harvey in the song.

Lana also refers to his wife Georgina Chapman, ‘Come on baby, let’s ride /We can escape to the great sunshine /I know your wife and she wouldn’t mind.’

 

Although Lana was suggesting that they had an affair, she allegedly turned him down.

According to rumors, Harvey did not just sexually harassed actresses.

He also bullied them into wearing his wife’s fashion line Marchesa on the red carpet.

Even if she knew about his ‘bad behavior’ she chose to turn a blind eye because ‘they both benefited from the relationship.’ Georgina Chapman eventually dumped Harvey Weinstein.

‘My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,’ she said. ‘Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.’ There were more rumors that recently said Lana was involved with Weinstein as well.

Lana Del Rey
10/19/2017 at 11:13 am
Reply

Cola was inside joke from an ex-boyfriend from the uk.


