Lana Del Rey And Other Witches Target Donald Trump With Midnight Witchcraft Ritual

Donald Trump might be in serious trouble at midnight tonight after witches from all over the world revealed that they plan to join forces to cast a spell and banish him from office.

One of the famous witches taking part in the ceremony is popular singer Lana Del Rey.

Via Twitter and Facebook, people who are believers in witchcraft, are asked to recite a spell that is intended to stop President Trump from doing harm to this country and the rest of the world.

The binding spell will force Trump out of the White House and politics forever.

The group of people, who cooked up the formula, also claimed that Trump’s supporters will also be affected when the words are pronounced under the crescent moon later this evening.

The witches association – if that is a thing – revealed that a series of household items must be laid on a table while the brief ceremony is taking place.

Among the objects required are an ugly photo of Mr. Trump, a small orange candle, a Tower tarot card, bowls of water, and salt.

The person casting the spells over Trump must use a pin to carve Trump’s name on the candle.

The next step is to say a prayer for protection followed by the chants. Here is the written chant that will be used to send Trump back to New York: “I call upon you / To bind / Donald J. Trump / So that he may fail utterly / That he may do no harm/To any human soul.”

The lyrics that take aim at President Trump’s supporters are as followed: “Bind them in chains / Bind their tongues / Bind their works / Bind their wickedness.”

Witches are inviting those with similar culture and tradition to participate in the spell casting.

Wiccans, Shamans, Hermeticists, cunning folk, sorcerers and sorceresses, hoodoos, occultists, magicians, Ceremonialists, and Ritualists are asked to join in.

Mr. Trump, who often uses the term witch hunt, has yet to tweet about the forthcoming spell.

Del Rey took to Twitter to promote the witches’ protest and claimed that she will also be casting a spell.