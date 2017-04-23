Lana Del Ray Getting Cozy With Rapper G-Eazy

Lana Del Ray is on top of her game in many ways!

Sources revealed that Lana and American rapper G-Eazy were getting cozy together at Coachella Festival this past weekend. The celebrity duo was seen making out several times during last week’s 3-day-long concert.

The insider said, “they were together for the entire weekend. They barely left one another’s sides and looked very lovey-dovey. They were kissing and whispering in each other’s ears.”

The rapper and the famous singer who are 31 and 27 respectively, were seen partying at the desert festival in Indio, California where G-Eazy was performing that weekend.

They were together in the VIP area as well as in the audience during Kendrick Lamar’s set.

Apparently, the couple came with the same group of friends and “looked pretty hot for one another.”

She was dancing the whole time during Kendrick’s performance, and G-Eazy was watching her more than the stage!

Lana split from photographer Francesco Carrozzini in 2015 after she told him that she wanted kids.

Will they be able to make it work? Maybe yes, maybe no. The two have busy schedules in the next coming months.

Del Ray is playing Oya Festival in Norway alongside Mac Demarco and rapper Vince Staples, following up with a stop at a festival in Germany the day after.

G-Eazy, on the other hand, is in the middle of an international tour to support his most recent studio album.

He is scheduled to start touring in June, starting in Cincinnati, Houston, Washington, Switzerland, United Kingdom, London, and then Germany.

The famous rapper was declared by Elle Magazine to be “fashions most favorite rapper,” because of his ability to combine old James Dean style with modern rap music and melodies as powerful as that of Drake.