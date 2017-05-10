FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Lana Del Ray And G-Eazy Together Again – Things Are Getting Serious!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/10/2017
Lana Del Ray And G-EazySource: Youtube.com

Whether it has to do with their music or otherwise, it looks like Lana Del Ray and G-Eazy can’t get enough of each other! Lana and Gerald were spotted together for the first time since the rumor started they were dating when they were seen at Coachella last month.

The 31-year-old singer and the 27-year-old rapper tried and failed to make an inconspicuous exit out of the Hollywood nightclub, Avenue, on Tuesday night.

With Kim Kardashian’s hairdresser Jen Atkin throwing a party at the club, the celebrity duo found themselves, to their chagrin, surrounded by adoring fans and cameras.

As they left the venue, G-Eazy charged ahead of the crowd while his friend stepped in to help Lana push through the frenzy of fans.

After they had been seen together at Coachella music festival, rumors began to circulate that they were an item.

A source told The Mirror the pair were inseparable.

They didn’t leave each other’s sides the whole time and looked awfully close.

They were kissing and whispering into each other’s ears.

Lana split from her 34-year-old Italian boyfriend Francesco Carrozzini in 2015, as he reportedly was not ready to settle down.

The California-born rapper meanwhile has previously been hooking up with singer/songwriter Devon Baldwin.

G-Eazy is currently finishing his latest joint project, Step Brothers, which spawned this week’s video “Down With Me.”

Meanwhile, Lana has been getting ready for her Lush For Life LP which she worked with The Weeknd to create.

It isn’t the first time the two have collaborated, The Weeknd and Lana Del Ray recorded together for the Toronto rapper’s first two albums.

Will G-Eazy be jealous that Lana is hanging around someone like The Weeknd?

