Lamar Odom Partied All Night Long At A Strip Club Two Years After Almost Dying From Overdose

Lamar Odom has a long history with drugs and alcohol. He was spotted hitting an LA club on Tuesday night, October 24. TMZ Sports obtained a video that shows the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian throwing money at strippers.

Had a great time last night at Maxim’s Halloween Event. A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

The worrying footage emerged just two years after Lamar nearly died of a drug overdose.

The former basketball player was seen dancing and at one point approaching one of the erotic dancers on the stage with money in his hand.

While Lamar seemed to be enjoying himself, this is a concerning development for him.

He recently opened up about his struggles with drug addiction and the downward spiral that led to him cheating on then-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Back in October 2015, Lamar was found unconscious at the Love Ranch, a brothel in Crystal, Nevada, after his binge drinking and drug use.

Khloe who was estranged from him at the time was forced to withdraw her request for a divorce in order to take care of him, seeing him through his recovery.

But it wasn’t long before Lamar was spotted drinking again in April 2016.

Khloe filed for divorce again in May, after admitting that she had no plans of reconciling with him and that she’s ‘just there to support and care for him.’

Love my big sis @wendyshow ! Thanks for having me! Tune in tomorrow! A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

By the end of the year, their divorce was finalized. Lamar said earlier this year that he hoped to get Khloe back.

During his visit to The Doctors, he was asked by host Dr. Travis Stork, ‘Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?’

Lamar replied, ‘Umm, honestly, I want my wife back.’

Advertisement

But unfortunately for Lamar, it seems like there will never be a chance for them to get back together considering that Khloe is now dating Tristan Thompson and expecting her first child with him. Recent reports revealed that they are having a baby boy.