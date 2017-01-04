Lamar Odom Finally Happier Without Khloe Kardashian

As we have reported recently, Khloe Kardashian has been doing just fine ever since she broke up with Lamar Odom, in fact, she became a lot happier and it shows in the way she looks now. Khloe became more confident and was able to shed a few pounds, becoming just as hotter as her sisters.

But we have to say, Lamar Odom is not doing so bad without the Kardashian either. We know he’s been having a hard time because of his drug addiction that almost killed him and the fact that Khloe decided to move on from him made his suffering even worse.

However, some time and a good rehab can do miracles.

Lamar was spotted outside his rehab facility right before the New Year having a blast. His smile did not disappear once! We are glad that the former basketball player is on his way to complete recovery and will soon be able to return to a normal happy life without drugs or even the Kardashians.

The former NBA player looked healthier as well when he was seen taking a few selfies with some kids outside his rehab facility. He easily smiled to the camera and acted friendly and completely sober.

The change is obvious when we look back at how he looked a couple of weeks ago, in the same place as now. He seemed lonely and depressed, smoking by himself outside the facility.

While he was suffering, his ex, Khloe could not help but boast about her relationship with Tristan Thompson all over social media.

The reality TV star has been posting a ton of pics showing PDA with her young boyfriend, making it harder for Lamar to overcome his health issues by himself.

Although last time, when he had a drug overdose it was Khloe who nursed him back to health, basically saving his life, it looks like he is on the right track without her help this time.

Do you think he will be able to completely recover without the Kardashian by his side?