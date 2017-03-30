Lamar Odom Confesses He Regrets Cheating On Khloe And Taking Drugs!

Lamar Odom has decided to tell all about his ill-fated relationship with Khloe Kardashian and the mistakes he made and that would eventually lead to their break up.

As fans already know, Odom was found unconscious in a brothel after he suffered a drug overdose, but Khloe continued to stay by his side until his full recovery.

According to Odom, Khloe had caught him using two years before the tragic accident.

“She was disappointed. So was I. The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me,” Lamar revealed.

He also added that the Kardashian “tolerated” his cocaine consumption as it was his “drug of choice.”

The former NBA player claimed that what led him to infidelity was the sudden popularity he gained by appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. All of a sudden, women that wouldn’t have given him a second glance before were all over him.

However, looking back at what he did, Lamar cannot help but regret cheating on Khloe.

“That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants.”

Odom added that after Khloe filed for a divorce in 2013, he “turned the drug use up to another level” with late friend Jamie Sangouthai.

“I wasn’t trying to repair my marriage; I was just trying to get high. My life was all about drugs at that point.” Furthermore, the man admitted that it also brought his career to an end faster as well because he wouldn’t train either.

When asked about the night when he almost died, he said that he went to the brothel simply because he felt “bored.”

The man also talked about how grateful he is to Khloe for taking care of him through his miraculous recovery and how he would do everything differently if he could turn back time.