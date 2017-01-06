Lamar Odom Checked Out of Rehab Yesterday

Lamar Odom completed a 35-day stint in rehab and headed back to his L.A. home yesterday. The former Los Angeles Lakers star initially checked into a drug and alcohol treatment facility in the San Diego area in December as a precautionary measure fearing the anniversary of his son’s death in 2006 would drive him to relapse.

He was also struggling with the finalization of his drawn-out divorce from reality TV star Khloe Kardashian. Insiders close to the Lamar family tell us he is much better now after successfully completing his short stay at the rehab centre and is just looking forward to getting on with his life back in Los Angeles.

His stay at the treatment facility hasn’t stopped him from thinking about his next professional move though. After leaving the treatment centre, the retired NBA player immediately hit up some Beverly Hills stores to celebrate with a low key shopping spree. On his way out, he was asked by a reporter if he had any plans for the future, to which he responded that he is considering doing a new reality TV show.

He was also asked how his experience in rehab was. He responded that it was awesome, life-changing and that he learned a lot. The rehab questions were quickly cut short by his PR person. When asked inevitably about the Kardashians and his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, he said that they had not reached out to him. However, Lamar said things are pretty cool and cordial between them, and that he would reach out to them. Before getting in his car, he stopped to take some pictures with his fans.

It’s great to see Lamar Odom sounding and looking good. Here’s hoping he has a clean bill of health this year.