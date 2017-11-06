Lamar Odom Blames His Club Collapse On Intense Workout And Dehydration

Lamar Odom’s rep revealed in a statement that the former NBA player was dehydrated after a hard workout and collapsed because he got too hot. Check out the latest news on his health condition.

‘Lamar is doing well,’ Lamar’s spokesperson said in a statement to E! News.

‘He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club.’

Everyone was extremely worried about Khloe Kardashian’s ex when the footage surfaced showing Lamar on the floor at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles.

The event came just two years after he nearly died from a drug overdose.

Thankfully, it seems that he’s going to be just fine. After the fall, Lamar appeared to be awake and alert.

The person who shot the video of Lamar falling confessed for TMZ Sports that Lamar was drinking for several hours before he collapsed.

It can be said that Lamar is fortunate to be alive. He previously cheated death after suffering 12 strokes and two heart attacks after being found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada in October 2015. That’s when the Kardashian family thought he died.

Great dinner with @rico5uave the Real RIco Suave thanks for coming through to @sistamaryssoulfood lookout for big things A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

He entered rehab back in December 2016 to help get his life together.

HollywoodLife spoke to Lamar back in July 2017 about how he was staying clean after his near-death experience.

‘I hit the gym a lot, and I make sure I’m keeping myself active and eating right,’ he confessed at the iGO Live launch party. ‘Just trying to stay busy.’

Lamar is also planning to release an autobiography soon. He said that he’s going to be ‘open about everything, everything that has been going on in my life!’