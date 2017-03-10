FREE NEWSLETTER
Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson Physically Separated During Fight Over Khloe Kardashian!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/10/2017
tristan thompson khloe kardashian lamar odom

According to new explosive reports, Khloe Kardashian’s former husband Lamar Odom had a huge fight with her current boyfriend Tristan Thompson to the point that they had to be physically separated!

According to trusty sources close to the Kardashian family, Khloe wants to stay on good terms to her ex and so she arranged for him to meet her current lover at her home.

“Khloe arranged for the guys to meet at her home a few weeks ago, because she wants to stay on good terms with Lamar and thought he and Tristan would keep things civilized,” revealed the insider.

The Kardashian did not realize that it might have been a bad idea to get her old flame and new flame in the same place together, especially so soon after her divorce form Odom, who, sources say, might still have feelings for Khloe.

After all, it was his fault that their marriage was ruined because he cheated on her with prostitutes! In fact, as fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are already aware, the man even had a drug overdose while in a brothel. Despite his mistakes, Khloe stayed by his side during recovery, practically saving his life.

Now, Odom apparently, “rocked up with a couple of his buddies” and so, the ill-fated meeting with Tristan Thompson turned into a disaster really quick.

“She didn’t count on how snarky and hostile Lamar was going to be, plus how super-protective Tristan acted in return,” the source explained.

“Lamar’s friends had to pull them off each other once things got really bad. Khloe now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.”

