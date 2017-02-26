Lala Kent Returns To Vanderpump Rules To Destroy Her Co-Stars

A lot of people were very glad when Lala Kent left Vanderpump Rules halfway through season 5 but their happiness was very short lived considering that she has decided to return and is ready to make her co-stars’ lives a living hell – once again!

On February 24, the 25 year old Kent was seen taking selfies with cast members Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix during their season 5 reunion.

Earlier however, a behind-the-scenes photo emerged and fans counted 13 chairs and not 12, meaning that she may have decided to return to Vanderpump Rules after even sending a warning towards the cast, at the beginning of February.

“I would like to attend, for the mere fact, like I said, they think they won because I left,” Kent recently stated on the GlamMir podcast.

“And I think I have a few things I need to get off my chest,” she threatened.

As fans of the reality TV show may be aware, Kent is known for her infamous feud with Jax Taylor and Ariana Madix during the fourth season.

Furthermore, Bravo executive Andy Cohen also dissed the model after her first Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Despite their bad blood, Cohen and Kent were able to make amends during season 4’s reunion but the same thing did not happen with her co-stars as she left the show while still on bad terms.

Kent also feuded with Kristen Doute at a restaurant just last month.

The two got into a heated argument about where Kent was allowed to sit and Doute even asked the manager of the restaurant to kick her out.

The two also feuded before while on the show and it was infamously over James Kennedy.