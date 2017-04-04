Lala Kent Returns To Vanderpump Rules And She Wants Revenge!

As fans may remember, Lala Kent left Vandepump Rules halfway through season 5 but she recently returned to the popular show for the reunion!

Now she is back and ready to take revenge because of all of those nasty things they said behind her back while she was gone.

“My goal today is to just let them know enough is enough,” she said during her confessional.

“We’re grown adults,” she added. “Stop bullying people. Stop being mean. Like enough with the mean girl stuff. It’s played out. Your mom should have told you that.”

She is unstoppable and the rest of the cast should be afraid! Drama is coming!

Although she did admit that she was a bit “nervous” to be back she still had enough in her to get sassy with the makeup team, warning them not to ruin her makeup for the big day of vengeance or else…

Andy Cohen announced the Vanderpump Rules stars that she is back, puzzling them completely.

Confused Scheana Shay whispered that she thought Kent was in New York.

But Cohen heard her anyway and assured her that “today” she is in Los Angeles!

Kristen Doute also whispered to Brittany Cartwright, “Doesn’t ‘quit’ mean ‘don’t come back?’”

It’s pretty clear that they don’t want her back.

The 25 years old Lala Kent joined the reunion despite the disapproving comments from her co-stars and we should get ready for a lot of drama to ensue!

Are you glad Lala Kent has returned to Vanderpump Rules or are you on the others’ side and wish she would’ve quit for good?

Advertisement

Let us know what you think about and expect from this season in the comment section down below!