Lala Kent Finally Returns To Vaderpump Rules After Feud And Sudden Exit

The reality TV star is not done with Vanderpump Rules just yet! According to exclusive reports, Lala Kent has decided to make a shocking comeback to the show that made her famous.

‘Lala is full-time filming again. Lala wants everyone to like her and is actually liking Katie Maloney! She is cool with Stassi [Schroeder], Kristen [Doute] and Katie and hung out with them in Mexico on their trip. Production made everyone hang out for certain moments,’ a source on the set revealed.

As fans may already be aware, 30-year-old Maloney and 26-year-old Kent previously settled their years-long feud during their trip with the rest of the cast in season six.

You may remember that the two women were at odds ever since Kent was rude during Maloney’s engagement party and even proceded to fat shame her on social media afterward.

Maloney shot back by teaming up with Doute and Schroeder and revealed that Kent was allegedly fooling around a married man.

The allegations forced Kent to quit filming Vanderpump Rules midway through the season.

Lala Kent swapped reality TV for a singing career as she performed her single ‘Boy’ at Los Angeles Pride in June.

Aside from her newfound success as a singer, Lala also filmed with boss Lisa Vanderpump for her new dog spin-off show in April.

Advertisement

Are you excited Lala Kent is finally back on Vanderpump Rules?