Lala Anthony Drops Major ‘Power’ Season 4 Spoilers and Bombshell About Tommy

Lala Anthony sat down for a juicy interview about Power’s upcoming 4th season, and she revealed some big spoilers and dropped major bombshells about two characters – LaKeisha and Tommy.

On June 25, fans of “Power” can rejoice because the hit show will return to Starz.

“Power” showcases some very talented actors, who are not afraid to bare their soul and sometimes bare it all.

The cast includes Naturi Naughton in the role Tasha St. Patrick, a mother and badass boss chick, who will do anything and take down anyone to protect the family business of selling dope.

Omari Hardwick plays James “Ghost” St. Patrick – the suit-wearing nightclub owner who is also one of the biggest players in the city’s illegal drug networks.

Ghost’s childhood friend is Thomas Patrick Egan, better known as Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora, he is like a brother to Tasha, and he helps with the organization which implies he often has blood on his hands.

Here comes the very troublesome Angela “Angie” Valdez who is portrayed by Lela Loren. Angie is Ghost’s childhood sweetheart and Tasha’s worst nightmare and not only is she stealing his heart away but she will get him behind bars because she is an AUSA agent.

The last time fans saw Ghost, his list of enemies had grown bizarrely – many of the people, who were near and dear to his heart, were plotting to take him down for various reasons.

This week, Anthony sat down with Bossip and gave fans a preview of things to come.

Anthony, who plays LaKeisha, a single mom who owns a salon and is Tasha’s longtime friend, explained: “Now, people get to see more of LaKeisha and what she is about and see her in different scenarios and relationships. And as an actress, that is really exciting, because I have more to dig my teeth into.”

This season, LaKeisha has a new love interest – she will have some heated and steamy scenes with Tommy Egan.

Anthony had the following to say about the love scenes with actor Sikora: “It was terrifying. We are women. Anytime you have got to take your clothes off; it is a terrifying thing…All I can do is hope that it worked out well.”

She went to confirm what fans always knew – LaKeisha is secretly jealous of Tasha.

She confessed: “I think LaKeisha always wanted to be Tasha. She may have felt, ‘why her and not me? Why does she get the life? Why does she get the guy and not me?’ So that creates a lot of complications in the friendship.”

“Power” will have an exciting season indeed.

Advertisement

Will you be watching? Who do you think is Ghost’s biggest enemy this time around? Do you agree he should stay away from Angie for good?