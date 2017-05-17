Lady Gaga’s Interview With Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Released!

Back in 2012, Lady Gaga interviewed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange about Chelsea Manning, but the controversial organization released the interview just recently. The leak coincided with Manning’s release from prison.

Reports say that Manning was a Lady Gaga fan and even lip-synced to her song while downloading classified military files – the reason she ended up behind bars.

When asked whether or not he feels compassionate for Manning’s “plight” Assange replied affirmatively.

Lady Gaga though the answer was very “beautiful.“

Assange went on to state that if Manning did what she was accused of, she is a hero.

Gaga also asked if Manning’s sexual orientation had anything to do with the harsh punishment and Assange seemed to believe she was treated unfairly and even tortured, partly because she was painted as a “gay man” in the military.

It should be noted that since then, Manning has come out as a transgender woman.

The US government was accused of “cruel, inhuman and degrading” treatment towards Manning while she was in custody.

“I conclude that the 11 months under conditions of solitary confinement (regardless of the name given to his regime by the prison authorities) constitutes at a minimum cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment in violation of article 16 of the convention against torture.”

Gaga and Assange also discussed the possibility that Manning could get a death sentence for her crimes, which the man thought was “completely disproportionate to the allegations.”

Assange however, added that life in prison is just as bad if not worse.

Lady Gaga went on to question the man if he would ever be able to withstand life in prison and Assange explained that he would as he has been in solitary confinement before but such a sentence would interfere greatly with his work.

Advertisement

What did you think about the interview?