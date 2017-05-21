Lady Gaga’s Friend Sonja Durham Died After A Hard Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga is suffering because of the loss of one of her closest friends. Sonja Durham passed away from stage IV cancer and her husband posted on social media the fact that she died at her home “peacefully and beautifully”.

Lady Gaga still has to address the news herself, but she dedicated a recent Instagram post to her friend.

“Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has changed my life,” she posted.

“Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy,” Gaga wrote.

Lady Gaga also spoke about her love for her dear friend and all the years that they spent together backstage taking care of each other.

She mentioned her friend’s husband saying that their everlasting love is what life is truly about.

That is the reason for which she shared the photo to show the whole world what true beauty looks like.

Lady Gaga’s newest album includes a bonus track that is called Grigio Girls, and she said that this particular tune was inspired by Sonja and her illness’ impact on their friendship.

During a Radio.com interview, Gaga stated that the song is about her and her girlfriends and their time spent together.

“It’s about how me and all of our girlfriends would get together and cry without her when she’s not around because we love her so much. We just want to be strong with her,” the Grammy winner stated.

During her headlining set at Coachella, Lady Gaga also dedicated an acoustic version of the song Edgy of Glory to Sonja who used to work with Gaga as an assistant.

During her song, Gaga said that Sonja is very sick and she loves her very much, and this is why she chose to sing that song for her.

She was sitting by a piano, and she confessed that she felt sorry because Sonja was not well and she wished that she was also there with her.

Earlier this year Lady Gaga helped plan Sonja’s wedding which she also later attended. Sonja married Andre Dubois.

In a post on her blog, Sonja called Lady Gaga her guardian angel and thanked her for helping her organize her dream wedding. She also thanked her for her friendship and all the years of support. Our thoughts go to Sonja’s family and friends.