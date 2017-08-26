Lady Gaga’s Ex-Boyfriend Taylor Kinney Attended One Of Her Shows! – What’s Going On Between Them?

He’s back! Lady Gaga’s ex-boyfriend, Taylor Kinney, was at her concert last night at the Wrigley Field in Chicago during her Joanna World Tour. The pop-sensation and the actor started hooking up back in 2011 after they met each other on the set of the music video, “You and I.”

The pair intended to marry as they were taking a step towards engagement on Valentines Day of 2015.

Despite their intentions to get married, they went on break in July of 2016.

Just a few months ago, she started a relationship with her boyfriend, Christian Carino.

So much for a break!

Back in the day, Gaga and Taylor were one of the most revered celebrity duos, so much so that fans were stoked to see him at the Chicago show.

One person posted a self-portrait with Kinney.

A source from the performance said they saw Kinney go backstage with his boys after the concert.

Many of Lady’s fans were discussing what Taylor must’ve been thinking when she sang the track, “Perfect Illusion,” which a lot of people think was written about her romance with the actor.

When speaking with E! News last year, she claimed her new album was more about her personal life than the other ones.

She claimed she has always loved Taylor and he’s practically like a best friend to her.

However, Gaga didn’t mention the actor’s presence at her concert, and that makes sense because you wouldn’t want to center the man out.

He already gets enough attention as is!

She did give one shout out though.

It was to her pet!

She said, “you know who my favorite person is, that’s from Chicago? My little dog, Asia.” Gaga broke records the past weekend as she is the first performer of the female gender to headline a show at the Wrigley Stadium which is also where the Chicago Cubs play.