Home » Lifestyle

Lady GaGa Was Seen On Rare Outing With Boyfriend Christian Carino

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/01/2017
Lady GaGa Was Seen On Rare Outing With Boyfriend Christian CarinoSource: etonline.com

Lady GaGa was seen on a rare date night with her boyfriend, Christian Carino. They were seen going on a bowling date at Bowlmor Lanes in NYC’s Times Square on Wednesday evening, August 30.

The two of them were holding hands as they entered the venue. GaGa was wearing a pink sweater, a camouflage jacket, and tight leggings.

 

She was rocking a blonde wig and platform boots. She was also wearing sunglasses even if it was already dark that night. Her boyfriend was wearing an all-black ensemble.

GaGa ditches her jacket later, and she traded her sunglasses for preppy spectacles when they were seen leaving the Bowlmor Lanes.

She was holding tight to her new boyfriend, and she put her other hand on his shoulder, as they walked out of the building.

GaGa and Carino were first seen together back in February, and they were kissing at the Super Bowl before her halftime performance.

The two of them were then seen lip-locking passionately while leaving a star-studded party at the Sunset Towers hotel in Hollywood in March.

Lady GaGa also took Carino to meet her parents Cynthia and Joe and her sister Natali in Malibu. The couple seems to have talked about marriage as well.

Even if now she is involved with Carino, GaGa still keeps in touch with her ex-boyfriend, Taylor Kinney.

 

The former lovers allegedly still ‘talk or text every single day’ following their split.

‘GaGa and Taylor Kinney are still very close, but they are only friends,’ a so-called source told the Us Weekly.

‘GaGa and Taylor talk or text every single day and meet up when they’re in the same city, but nothing romantic is happening between them.’

GaGa is now in the middle of her Joanne’ world tour in support of her album of the same name. Kinney was spotted attending her concert on August 25 at Wrigley Field, Chicago. GaGa will continue her tour this weekend with two more shows in Boston.

