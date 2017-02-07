Lady Gaga Talks LGBTQ During Super Bowl Performance, Production Furious!

Lady Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl, during the Pepsi Halftime reportedly caused a huge uproar with the show’s producers.

As fans of the star already know, Lady Gaga sang her iconic LGBTQ supporting song called “Born This Way” that has lyrics like: “No matter gay, straight or bi. Lesbian, transgendered life. I’m on the right track, baby. I was born to survive.”

According to a source close the longtime LGBT activist, “She was not supposed to include that entire segment in the song. The producers were absolutely mortified.”

Apparently the producers have decided beforehand that the superstar should not include any political statements during the event that is enjoyed by people of all opinions and convictions. Regardless of that, Lady Gaga still used the opportunity to spread the love and included the lyrics anyway.

“Lady Gaga was given strict instructions not to make any political statements during the show, and she added the whole LGBT part without anyone knowing.”

“Of course she got hell from the producers of the show afterwards,” explained the insider.

However, Lady Gaga “did not care.”

“They are trying to say that she violated her contract, but she is sticking to her guns,” the insider explained. “Gaga knew that she had to give something to her fans and to the world that would make her performance stick out. And it did.”

Furthermore, aside from the fact that she did not comply with the requests of the production team, the staff was also hugely annoyed by the mega star’s ridiculous demand for the performance.

“Gaga had a larger squad with her than any performer in the history of the halftime show,” a source revealed. “She required that they fly in all of her regular dancers, as well as her beauty team.

“She required private jets to and from Texas, as well as a mansion while she was there.”