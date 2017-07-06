Lady Gaga Supports Ed Sheeran After He Quits Twitter

In an interview published earlier during this week, Ed Sheeran admitted he quit Twitter. His fans were probably disappointed to hear such news, but Lady Gaga was totally in support of the singer’s decision.

Sheeran told the press that he is sick and tired of dealing with the criticism from trolls that all they can do is ruin everyone’s day.

He also stated that he was once targeted by Gaga’s fans who assumed that he was talking about her in a past interview.

Gaga, on the other hand, defended Sheeran with a post on her Instagram account and she encouraged her fans to be kinder to him.

She posted an image of the two of them, and next to it she wrote that she just loves him and that he is an incredibly talented artist.

She posted an image of the two of them, and next to it she wrote that she just loves him and that he is an incredibly talented artist.

What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.

‘[He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the Internet would be positive and loving and apart from creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.’

Gaga has recently spoken to People magazine about the ways she handles the negativity on the Internet, and she stated that she keeps reading things and she thinks to herself:

’My God, can you believe what other people are saying?′ It’s important to me to see, yes, there is a volume of people that can be negative on the internet that I see on my timeline. But the truth is, I never have to meet any of those people.’

Ed Sheeran had previously taken another break from the social media back in 2015 because he wanted to travel the world in order to see everything that he has been missing so far. Then, a year later, the musician returned to the social media to promote his newest album called Divide.