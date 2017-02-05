Lady Gaga Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show Was Epic And Patriotic

Lady Gaga’s epic Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show performance is being called one of the best shows only beaten by Prince and Michael Jackson. The flamboyant diva, who was apparently told to be apolitical during the event, delivered a very patriotic mini-concert where the American flag was at the forefront. The entertainer also highlighted the diversity that exists in this great country by selecting songs from her massive catalog that talk about unity and rights for all.

Miss Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show opened with her jumping off a roof – yes, you have read correctly. The New Yorker belted “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” as the sky was lit with red, white, and blue lights via drones.

After singing the two songs, the entertainer dived off the rooftop of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The “Speechless” singer reemerged dangling high above the stadium crowd where she opted to sing some of her oldest hits including “Just Dance,” “The Edge of Glory,” and fan favorite “Poker Face.”

With the help of the ropes, Lady Gaga like Pink put on a performance fit for a trapeze artist. While inside the stadium, Miss Gaga removed her sequinned bodysuit, wore a crop top, and glittery short shorts, and marched on with her 13-minute show-stopping solo halftime performance. With the help of an army of dancers, Gaga showed off a few amazing steps on stage while singing “Born This Way,” and “Telephone” – where the world expected Beyonce to appear, but did not.

here's Gaga's halftime show incase y'all missed it https://t.co/NR93eIWFLZ — diego (@shadesof666) February 6, 2017

She walked to her piano and performed her ballad “Million Reasons,” and she looked at the camera and said, “Hi mom and dad.” She concluded the Super Bowl LI performance with “Bad Romance,” dropped the mic, a football toss and catch, and jumped off the stage into a pit surrounded with sponges.

The faceoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots ended with the first ever overtime and Tom Brady winning his 5th ring. What are thoughts on the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show?