Lady Gaga Still Worries About Her Career

Lady Gaga is one of the most famous singers in the world, but she still worries about her career.

“When you become known or you become a star, a lot of things happen, and you have to navigate this system – especially in the music industry as it is today, and it’s very different, “ Gaga recently told British magazine NME. “We have to do with the war against streaming, and it’s a real nightmare to see it as an artist, because it’s not music that counts but business – and I’m not like that at all. In fact, what I am, and who I really am, is a little girl who loved the piano.”

Lady Gaga recently released an album, Joanne, her first since Artpop in 2013.

The album was not a great success, so much so that the eccentric star admits she considered ending her career. “I was going through a very depressing period in my life and I no longer saw my own abilities or talent,” she says

“And when you lose sight of that kind of thing, you can get into a negative spiral. But you know, for the whole world, “leaving music” means something, and for me it means something else. I wanted to stop getting out of the music, in opposition to doing just for myself, because that’s what really makes me happy. ”

After a long and difficult introspection, Lady Gaga changed her mind, determined not to listen to the critics and focus on her “own opinion”:

“I do not want to look arrogant (…) but After selling 80 million albums, we can say: “Ok, seriously, why would I give up now?”.