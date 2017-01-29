Lady Gaga Says She’s a Dancer When Man in Traffic Doesn’t Know Who She is

Lady Gaga is going to be performing during the halftime at the Super Bowl next week. With the show being right around the corner, the pop star has been very focused on rehearsing for her highly anticipated show. The eccentric singer has been practicing hard for weeks and now she decided to let her fans into the process.

Lady Gaga showed the hard work that goes into preparing such a huge event by posting a few inspirational and even funny short videos on her personal Snapchat.

In one such clip, the Grammy winner posed with one leg up on a clear fence, stretching over while looking out at a stunning hillside view. Aside from boasting about her flexibility she also shared a few videos of her doing vocal training while also working out.

Now, that’s some skill right there! Every singer knows how difficult it is to control your voice when moving around a lot or being physically active in any way.

In addition, Gaga flashed her toned abs in a black crop top while showing off some of her workout moves, staying in shape for the big show.

It looks like, the artist not only works hard but she also likes to have some fun from time to time. While stuck in traffic Gaga decided to make the most of it. Despite being an internationally renowned pop star and even wearing an official Super Bowl sweatshirt, Gaga went unrecognized by two male drivers in the car next to her.

The singer herself shared on Snapchat that when one of the guys asked her what she was doing, she

“Going to work.”

“What are you guys up to?” he continued the conversation.

“Umm, we’re dancers, so we’re just going to go to work,” Gaga responded laughing.

Will they realize who they met in traffic when they see Lady Gaga perform on Super Bowl next week?