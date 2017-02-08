Lady Gaga Responds to Super Bowl Critics in Style

Lady Gaga was on fire at Super Bowl LI, proving once again that she’s still one of the world’s top performing artists.

But as it was expected there were enough haters and critics that sprang like mushrooms after the rain, even after such an entertaining show. And it wasn’t Lady Gaga’s art that bothered them, but rather the pop star’s body look during her performance.

The 30-years old singer didn’t make anyone wait too long before she gave her response via Instagram on Tuesday: a message of love and body positivity.

The singer said that she’s proud of her body and everyone else should be proud of theirs, no matter who they are or what they do. Lady Gaga added that being yourself and not caring what others think is what makes people champions. She did make an excellent point indeed.

Several celebrities, including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Colton Haynes, Nick Jonas and Reese Witherspoon showed their support by liking Lady Gaga’s Instagram picture and it looks like her message was heard loud and clear.

The six-time Grammy winner started Sunday’s performance by singing a medley of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land,” followed by her incredible jump off the roof of Houston’s NRG stadium and onto the stage, where she continued her playlist with “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” and “Million Reasons”.

It’s worth mentioning that Lady Gaga’s show didn’t go unnoticed, as fellow musicians Adele, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, LeAnn Rimes and Jordin Sparks praised her performance via social media. It took the artist several months to train for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, so those compliments were well deserved!

Although Lady Gaga’s entrance was compared to Pink’s aerial acrobatic moves from her concerts, the “Just Like Fire” singer told her fans that Gaga “killed it” at the Super Bowl with her powerful and striking momentum. It was indeed a show to remember!