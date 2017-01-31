Lady Gaga Is Training Like An Athlete for Her Super Bowl Half Time Performance

While the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons furiously training in preparation to go head to head this Sunday in Houston at the Super Bowl 51, our Mother Monster is doing some training of her own.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga, who will headline this year’s Super Bowl, is pulling all the stops when it comes to ensuring that her performance will be unforgettable.

From setting up a full-on dance floor for practicing (which she shared pictures of on Instagram) to posting an Instagram photo of her riding a horse, dubbing it a “halftime warm up.”

Will horses be involved in the show?

Hey, it’s Lady Gaga. Anything is possible.

#Joanne Halftime warm up Giddy-up. #SuperBowl 🏃🏼‍♀️🐎 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

Gaga’s performance, reportedly, will be a solo one, meaning that she needs to bring her A game in this one woman show. And she intends to, saying, “There’s an opportunity for us to use every inch of the stage to have dynamic moments.”

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

“She’s training for this just like an athlete,” said Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, “She stops at nothing to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime performance. This is the type of performance that you work a whole lifetime for, and there’s no question that she’s absolutely made for this moment.”

Advertisement

Knowing Lady Gaga, the woman who showed up to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in a dress made entirely of meat, we can expect that her halftime show will be one for the books.