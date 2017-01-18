Lady Gaga Has Big Halftime Plans for Super Bowl 51

The fact that Lady Gaga would do almost anything to stand out is no longer a secret. However, the 30-years old singer is ready to perform an absolutely insane stunt at this year’s Super Bowl.

Over the years, Mama Monster made a name for herself as an extravagant artist whose shows will blow your mind.

But have you ever thought that the “Poker Face” singer would want to perform on the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston?

Invited to be the halftime performer at Super Bowl 51, Lady Gaga is now really thinking about doing the stunt. It’s not a done deal yet and it has never been done before, but just the idea alone sounds crazy. And even though her staff advised her to reconsider, the singer is determined to get it done.

Organizers have put together multiple plans to get Lady Gaga on the roof safely, as one strategy even includes cutting a hole in the ceiling of the dome. However, if she goes for it, she will most likely be lifted onto the stadium’s roof, which alone will cost over $100,000.

Considering that no matter what safety measures will be taken, Lady Gaga’s safety is not guaranteed, organizers also have the option to pretape portions of the high-wire act. That way, everyone’s going to be happy, and the 30-year-old performer will be safe and sound for many more Super Bowls.

Sure, questions like “why cant’t she just sing somewhere near the 50-yard line?” have a valid point, but Lady Gaga…well, is Lady Gaga and she wants to do everything differently.

And if that presumes performing at 260 feet above the ground, there’s no doubt that she will go for it, no matter what.

If this is actually going to happen, it’s definitely going into the Super Bowl Hall of Fame!