Lady Gaga Gets Real In ‘Five Foot Two’ Documentary About Her Life

An outspoken, colorful pop icon, Lady Gaga has already had quite the career at only 31 years old. She is lauded for her eccentric ways, her catchy pop tunes and thoughtful disposition in interviews.

In the last decade, she has become a true musical force by taking risks and becoming a musical chameleon. In a documentary about the singer’s life titled “Five Foot Two” which will air on Netflix, Gaga allows an in depth and unfiltered look at her life and struggles.

Gaga is candid about the issues she’s come to deal with in the public eye and as a performer. She is upfront and honest about the course of her musical impact, as well as the plight of simply being a human under intense pressure and scrutiny.

In a teaser trailer recently released, the singer talks about not actually seeing the documentary once it’s finished. Gaga admits to being overly critical of herself and assures the audience that she cannot be objective in that way.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

This is a common experience of many performers and high profile individuals who live their lives in the public eye. It becomes increasingly difficult for them to not be too hard on themselves.

In another clip, the singer becomes incredibly emotional and laments over how lonely she is. The singer recently broke up with her fiance, actor Taylor Kinney, after they were together for five years and were reportedly planning a wedding.

Distance was brought up as one of their major reasons for the split. Feeling so isolated is a source of extreme stress for the singer as she says, “I’m alone, every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

It seems it is an enormous emotional burden for the superstar to feel so cut off from others at this heightened place in her career.

Advertisement

The documentary gives us an unadulterated and raw look at her life and provides a greater understanding of not just the artist behind the hit songs and crazy outfits, but the woman herself.