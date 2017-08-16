Lady Gaga Finally Agrees To Provide ‘Un-Redacted’ Kesha Texts In Dr. Luke Lawsuit

We have learned that Lady Gaga has finally agreed to show the texts between her and fellow singer Kesha in court. Apparently, the texts in question included conversations about Kesha’s abuse by Dr. Luke and about how the victim and her friend should try and fight back.

According to a spokesperson for Gaga, ‘Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.’

Lady Gaga has previously shown the texts in the form of a four-page spreadsheet that the man’s legal team is claiming was heavily edited and modified.

After being bashed for not providing the original evidence, Lady Gaga has complied and agreed to show the unaltered texts between her and Kesha.

Music producer Dr. Luke accused Gaga in August of refusing to sit for a deposition.

However, the woman’s attorney fired back claiming that the superstar was always willing to testify as long as reasonable limitations were in place.

The celeb’s spokesperson added that Gaga has provided all the relevant information she had and is now a witness in the case.

As fans may remember, back in 2013, Kesha took a break from her career in order to seek justice.

The singer accused Dr. Luke of sexually and physically abusing her during their collaboration.

The man denied he ever did such a heinous crime and countersued her for defamation.

Last year, the man took to social media to claim that Kesha was like his sister.

He also added that they were close friends for years and that he never raped or even had consensual sexual relations with her.

Kesha, later on, wrote a song about the abusive relationship with Dr. Luke titled Praying.